By Emmanuel Okogba

Continental Football governing body, CAF, have postponed the Africa Cup of Nations originally scheduled for June 2023 to January 2024, six months later than scheduled.

President, Patrice Motsepe made the disclosure on Sunday at a CAF meeting in Morocco – a decision that may spark controversy due to players’ club committment at the time it kicks off on the new date.

The finals were billed for Ivory Coast, which remains as host, but concerns over the weather in West Africa led to the change.

“We took a lot of advice and we decided we cannot take a risk,” Motsepe told a news conference.

“We don’t want to run the risk of that our top competition is going to be washed out.

“January is not the best time because the European clubs do not want to release their players but we have no choice.”

Motsepe further qualifying matches scheduled for September would now be postponed and it will create room of Africa’s representative at this year’s World Cup to organize tougher friendlies for better preparations.