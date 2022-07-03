By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS the search for the Presidential running mate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, continues, Commercial Tricycle operators have joined the call to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to consider the choice of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) as his deputy.

Writing under a coalition of Keke Marwa Coalition (consisting of several Commercial Keke Marwa Operators Associations), the group, in an open letter to the APC’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said, “Marwa is the choice of the common people.”

According to the letter signed by the Zonal FCT Chairman of the association Kabiru Usman Akula and the Secretary, Babangida Isa, the group acknowledged Marwa’s contribution to creating livelihoods for millions of people through the tricycle transport system.

The letter reads: “We are members of a coalition of Commercial KEKE MARWA OPERATORS consisting of different Keke Marwa operators Associations.

“Our roots as Keke Marwa operators can be traced back to a leader of people with big vision and foresight for whom we voluntarily gather here today to write this letter.

“We acknowledge the ingenious contribution of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa to birthing the tricycle transportation system that has provided jobs for hundreds of thousands and sustained millions of households across the country.

“As critical decisions are made in Nigeria in the days ahead, we wish to call on the APC presidential standard-bearer and candidate, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider and pick Gen. Buba Marwa as his running mate for the forthcoming presidential election.

“We believe that the Tinubu -Marwa’s ticket will naturally indicate and demonstrate capacity, competence and care for the people, and it will become the most popular team to beat.

“Also, our associations and affiliates support the excellent work that Gen. Marwa is doing through the War Against Drug Abuse, and it is our considered view that such a leader with vast military experience could help the administration of Tinubu to fight terrorism, banditry and insecurity.

“We are therefore calling on the APC presidential flag bearer Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to pick an experienced, widely accepted, and competent hand in the person of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as his Vice, to helpIng the APC win the 2023 presidential election with a landslide.

“The coalition wishes to appeal to all Nigerians of goodwill from the north and south to join the call for selecting Marwa as the Vice Presidential choice of the APC.

“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Governors to assess, consider and adopt the Tinubu-Marwa option as the ticket that will rise above religious sentiment, the North-South divide and transform Nigeria,” said the coalition.