By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has declared his assets ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sowore made a declaration of his assets in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

His tweets read partly, “I have 2 used cars: a Toyota Camry & Lexus RX 350, a home in my village worth maybe N5m, three iPhones, a Galaxy Note 10 Lite (if you could call those assets), SaharaReporters Media Group ( don’t know the worth as of today), a four bedroom bungalow in New Jersey & nothing more!”

According to Sowore, the Federal government of Nigeria froze his bank accounts since 2019, after he was arrested over #RevolutionNow protest on August 3rd 2019.

He said, “A @gtbank account I operated in Nigeria had N4,800 left in before my arrest, I managed to open a @kudabankhelp with N463.00 as of this evening.

“I also recently opened a @capitalone US bank account that has in it about $300, I have a @ZenithBank campaign account for the #Sowore2023 Presidential account. I have nothing more besides financial support that I occasionally get from friends and family (if those count as assets),” he added.

Sowore stressed that he has never operated any offshore account(s) or worked with a tax haven to hide his assets, adding that, “These are the assets I have in my entire life.”

Sowore’s assets declaration is coming on the heels of calls by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urging all presidential candidates ahead of the February 2023 presidential election to urgently publish details of your assets and liabilities, and to publicly commit to rejecting vote buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

The human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner also condemned vote-buying during the much-anticipated 2023 elections.

“I reject vote-buying on or before 2023 election date,” he said