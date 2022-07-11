.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 campaigns, a political pressure group, Like Minds 4A New Nigeria, has donated a building to the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi at Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Speaking shortly after the donation, Mr Kingsley Odum, explained that he was donating his personal building on behalf of the group to Labour Party in support of the Presidential aspiration of Mr Peter Obi.

Odum declared total support of the group for Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 elections, explaining that; “our support is based on a common belief that Peter Obi is the most capable candidate that can bring about a positive change in the country based on his track record.

“Like Minds 4A New Nigeria, is a frontline support group of Peter Obi with membership across the six geopolitical zones of the country, Africa and the diaspora. The group is formed in pursuit of positive change, good governance and sustainable development.

“I have donated my building to serve as a secretariat for Labour Party, to show my support and demonstration of my confidence in Mr Peter Obi’s capacity and competence to entrench good governance in Nigeria”.

Also, another Co-founder of the group, Mr Gabriel Nzewi, said they have started mobilising Nigerians across all the electoral wards in the six geopolitical zones in the country to get their PVC ready, vote and defend their votes during the election.

Nzewi said; “I urge Nigerians to strongly support and vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election. Peter Obi is a consumate businessman and a trusted political administrator, is the change the country has long been yearning for”.

He urged those who have not registered to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise to register to enable them change the narrative of bad governance in the country through their votes.

A member of the group, Zainab Darlington, who also spoke during the ceremony, said; “an Obi’s presidency will not only heal the wounds of bad governance, but will lay the foundation for a New Nigeria.

“We have all complained about the failure of the Nigerian government to deliver good governance to its people, we need to go beyond complaining to taking action in the direction of our hopes.”

In his remark, Delta State Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, commended the group for the donation and urged them to remain committed to the project and enjoined them to help strengthen the party in their various localities.

Ezeagwu expressed optimism that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate would become the next President of Nigeria, adding that; “Peter Obi is the only one among the four leading presidential candidates that is best suited to bring Nigeria out of her numerous challenges.”