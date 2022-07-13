.

WARRI —Delta State Chairman of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, AATSG, Prince Stanley Emiko, has said “religious representation” has been the main reason Nigeria has not got things right in terms of good governance as expected “because presidents or vice-presidents always see themselves as representatives of their religions and not Nigeria as a nation.”

Emiko in a statement in Warri, Delta State, described the choice of former governor of Borno State and Chairman of Board of Trustees of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, Senator Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate to the APC presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu as a well-thought-out choice.

He said: “I have always yearned for a leadership in Nigeria that can make policies that are far away from or outside the box of the everyday Nigerian conventional way of doing things, that has not given the nation any positive results since implementation.

“We have been working with the ideology of having either Muslim/Christian or Christian/Muslim presidential ticket, what about those who are not Christians or Muslims, are they also being represented or considered in such ideology?”

According to him, Tinubu’s explanation of making decisions guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence, regarding his team, should be respected “without regard to religion, region or ethnic origin,” because, “these principles helped him assembled one of the most capable governing cabinets any state or this nation, has ever seen.”

Alluding to the thought of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, that religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path, to forge ahead as a nation in terms of development and prosperity, Emiko, asked: “Why should we keep doing things in one particular way and expect a different result?”