By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA SOME women under the aegis of Concerned Bayelsa West Women in Politics (CBWWP) have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the West Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, Mrs Tombra Mohammed (nee Waritimi).

Rising from a meeting held in the riverine town of Sagbama, headquarters of the senatorial district, CBWWP endorsed the Aleibiri born entrepreneur, as its candidate for the west senatorial seat.

The Coordinator of the group, Mrs Christie Ado who disclosed this to newsmen said they (women) chose to support Mrs Mohammed because she is a trusted personality that would deliver the dividends of democracy for the people of the district if she eventually clinches the seat in the forthcoming general election.

Mrs Tombra Mohammed, according to the group, has consulted widely, particularly the stakeholders, traditional rulers and chiefs in Sagbama and Ekeremor Senatorial district and they have given their nod to her aspiration.

According to her, “the YPP candidate has all it takes to win the election which accounted for the reason why she has received rapt attention from the people of Toru-ebeni, Ogobiri, Sagbama, Elemebiri, Angalabiri, Ayamasa and Aleibiri communities.

“Recall that the elders, youths and women from various political affiliations and backgrounds came out in their numbers to welcome her and her team during her consultation visits to these communities and pledged their full and unalloyed loyalty to her senatorial ambition.”

Mrs Ado added: “as an entrepreneur, who grew up in the village and actively participated in local activities and trade, we are trusting her to manage our affairs better having known that she has always identified with us and fully abreast with the developmental challenges facing the senatorial district. These, we believe will be adequately address when she eventually emerges as the representative of Sagbama and Ekeremor people at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.”

Also, Secretary of the group, Mrs Woikoromo Precious urged the people of the senatorial district, especially the women folks to ensure they have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready for the forthcoming polls declaring that

Mrs Mohammed as a mother is committed to initiating legislations that would a go a long way in curbing the age-long deprivation and oppression the people have been subjected to.

She added: “the time has come for women to come out and participate in active politics to fully harness the 35 per cent affirmative action in the country.”