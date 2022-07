By Miftaudeen Raji

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has officially unveiled former Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu alongside other APC chieftains, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, officially unveiled Shettima at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Recall that APC flagbearer picked Shettima about two weeks ago.