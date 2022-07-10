By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As food security remains a mirage, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, tasked candidates of political parties vying for different political offices on reinvigorating collapsing food system.

The National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said situation of Nigeria’ food system is precarious, and wants it to be rescued.

Pointing at factors such as as COVID-19 pandemic, crushing insecurity, gaps in policy implementation, poor treatment of farmers, and other Ibrahim said all these have aggravated the high cost of food and living in the country.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic, crashing insecurity challenges and the serious gaps in policy implementation are obvious shocks causing high cost of living in Nigeria so going forward we need leaders with immense capacity to stem the drift threatening to take us to total economic collapse which might lead to social unrest capable of destabilizing the whole nation.

“Come 2023, all persons appointed or elected to key positions in all facets of governance must be on merit, their performance frequently evaluated and monitored to ensure prudence as well as sustainability.

“The food system should be reinvigorated to work seamlessly in order to attain the food sufficiency necessary for the achievement of optimum performance from all citizens towards nation building.”

However, the farmers’ boss tasked Nigerians to jettison all forms of sentiments and do the needful to make Nigeria work in all sectors of the economy.

“To be able to achieve maximum impact in our effort to make Nigeria to work optimally all Nigerians must shun religious,regional and tribal sentiments first.

“With our abundant land,human capital and the size of our economy we can easily become a first World country provided that we ensure capable leadership to manage our affairs”, he said.

He also added that, “It is not too late in the day to bring about these changes provided we reappraise our situation against the backdrop of all the existential challenges we have been facing lately.”

