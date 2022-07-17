… Vows to Be Selfless If Elected Taraba Governor

By Femi Bolaji

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd) has said his aspiration to become governor of the state in 2023 is not for personal aggrandisement.

He said he is only an instrument God has prepared to help Taraba emerge a star among other states of the federation.

Kefas spoke Sunday at his country home in Wukari, during an homecoming rally.

He pointed that the large turnout is already a sign of victory ahead of the 2023 polls, and assured that his government would be selfless in its dealings.

According to him, “2023 is about the people of Taraba state.

“It is about bringing the government back to them which we hope to do when we get to the government house.

“The overwhelming turnout is also a sign of victory and an acknowledgment of the good things God has been doing through me over the years.

“It shows that the people appreciate my goodwill and are ready to support me with their votes.”

He mentioned that his experience in various capacity during his years of service in the Army and after retirement has equipped him to navigate Taraba to the part of prosperity.

He further urged residents of the state to use the window period of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for voter registration to get registered and also collect their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, to exercise their franchise.