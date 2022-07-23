By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

In line with guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections, the electoral umpire have pasted names of governorship candidates and their political parties in Ogun State.

According to a list obtained by Vanguard, a total of 13 political parties will vie for the number one seat in the state.

The incumbent Governor, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, who is seeking reelection will fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ladi Adebutu is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag during the forthcoming election, while a former Commissioner for Environment during the Otunba Gbenga Daniel”s administration, Anthony Ojesina is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Other candidates for the governorship election include; Okusanya Adedeji for People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Adelanwa Kayemilola is the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Harrison Adeyemi is the candidate of AAC, Falana Olufemi is the candidate of APP, while ADP will field Sokunbi Kazeem.

The rest are; Adebisi Oyewale is the candidate of Accord Party, Jolaoluwa Olutosin is the candidate of APM, NNPP will field Kasim Jakie Adunni, Ogunrombi Tofunmi, while Iskil -Ogunyomi Safiat Olajogun is the candidate of AA.