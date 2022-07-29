By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Economic and finance experts from public and private sectors of the nation’s economy will converge at the upcoming 2022 Lagos Economic Summit known as ‘Ehingbeti’ to deliberate on the paths to sustainable socioeconomic growth of Lagos State.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, said all arrangement have been made to ensure the Summit, expected to take place between I6th and 17th of August, 2022, discuss the dream future of Lagos, disclosing that, a development plan to this effect would be launched at the summit.

He also hinted that Lagos State is looking at a sustainable Public-Private Participation, PPP, model for its development agenda.

With the Theme of the conference centered on: ‘Lagos 2022- 2052: Charting the Paths to Sustainable Socioeconomic Growth,’ he said: “the future is a hope we all have. Lagos State government has never believed it can do it alone but has excelled with the cooperation and understanding of relevant stakeholders in which the private sector has a major role to play.”

He said, Lagos is central to the survival of Nigeria and being the economic centre of the country, it will continue to attract people from other states of the federation, who want to eke a living in a state.

Coping with the influx of people, he said, requires lots of planning, not just for the moment, but for the future.

Stating that some of the current developmental initiatives in Lagos were products of the resolutions taken from the previous Ehingbeti summit, he added that the conference is not just about talkshow, but to walk the talk.

He stated: “Lagos needs to take ownership of its future. We are going to assemble a lot of people from the public and private sector to assess what has been done so far and what is left undone.

“People have investments in Lagos because they believe in the future of Lagos. We might quarrel about today, but we are united about what our future should be and that is what we are going to be celebrating in the next Ehingbeti.”

The Lagos State government, he said, has implemented 193 out of 206 resolutions from Ehingbeti since its inception, adding that, over the last 20 years, recommendations from Ehingbeti have helped the Lagos State government to focus on areas that concern the citizens, investors, and businesses with positive results achieved.

