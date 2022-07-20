By Ozioruva Aliu

A 20 years old girl identified as Precious Aigbokhode has been reportedly raped and killed in Agenebode headquarters of Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

The deceased was said to have bled to death after being stabbed several times immediately she was raped on Sunday.

Confirming the unfortunate incident on Wednesday the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said one Zachariah has been arrested as he is helping in police investigation.

“On the 17th July, 2022 about 14:25hrs one Paul of Otuokwe reported at Agenebode Police Station that about 12:30hrs of same day the corpse of his younger sister one Precious Aigbokhode, 20yrs was found at Pandaponti Street.

“Based on the report the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the corpse was observed with marks of violence on it, multiple knife stabbing all over her body. One Zachariah is helping in the police investigation”.

Nwabuzo said that the corpse was photographed and evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.