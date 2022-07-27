By Bose Adelaja

A fresh batch of 175 Stranded Nigerian Returnees arrived Nigeria from Libya in the late hours of Tuesday.

On arrival, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed received the Returnees on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office, Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye.

The Returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja aboard Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG which landed at the airport at about 11.50pm under light rain drops.

After profiling and documentation of the Returnees, their revealed that the 64 female adults, 12 female children and five infant females making a total of 81 females.

The return journey was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, with funding from European Union.

Also, the profiling indicated that 77 male adults, 11 male children and 6 infant males making a total of 94 males including four medical cases; two females and two males were returned to the country.

Other agencies at the airport alongside NEMA were Federal Airport Authority Nigeria, FAAN, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Refugee Commission and the Nigeria Police.