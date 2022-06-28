.

…… Enjoin illegible voters in Borno to obtain PVC ahead of 2023 polls

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Monday commended the Executive Chairman of Magumeri, Dr Ali Yaumi and member representing Magumeri/Kaga/ Gubio federal Constituency, Hon Usman Zannah for judiciously executed numerous people oriented projects.

The governor made the commendation while commissioning newly constructed blocks of classrooms, shopping complex and market stalls, boreholes, provision of instructional materials and distribution of poverty alleviation materials in the Council.

This is even as the governor enjoined those who are yet to obtain the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to quickly do so to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Zulum said, he was much impressed with the projects put in place in Magumeri, and pledged his administration’s resolve to continue support local government system which has direct link with people at the grassroots.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the federal Lawmaker, Hon Usman Zannah for sponsoring many federal government projects which were executed across the constituency, in which some of it we commissioned today that include; a 2 block of 4 classrooms sponsored by the Lawmaker, including distribution of instructional materials and five vehicles to some electorates ease their mobility.

“I want to specially acknowledge the good work Dr. Ali Yaumi is doing to the people of Magumeri Council in the last 18 months after your swearing in as the Executive Chairman.

“I am grateful to see restoration of civil authority in Magumeri. Under your Chairmanship, you have supported security agencies, Civilian Joint Task Force and vigilantes with operational vehicles, excavation of trenches and fabrication of security gates at all entrances and exit points. This is in addition to cash support to over 650 vulnerable women and youths as poverty mitigation grant.

“On Education, you have provided 680 students of Magumeri Indigenes studying in higher institutions, after payment of tuition and JAMB to 178 Remedial students of Magumeri indigenes at Borno State University among others.

“Today we have officially commissioned the newly constructed 10 numbers of shopping complex in Magumeri, aside the same project executed in Gajigana community by the Council.

“We have also commissioned 10 numbers of Market stall in Magumeri, aside the same executed in Gajigana among other people oriented projects. I want to on behalf of Government and the good people of Borno state congratulate Dr Yaumi, even as I want other Chairmen to emulate these laudable gesture.

“As we have started witnessing return of peace in the state, I want to assure you that Borno State Government under my distinguish leadership will continue to support the local government system to thrive in the state.

“The local government system has a direct link with our people at the grassroots, I therefore wish to call on all the Chairmen of the 27 local government areas to always be prudent in the management of government resources.

“We are much aware of the poor economic situation all over, and the only way to conquer, is to be transparent in dealing with paucity of funds at our disposal, so that our people who have suffered over a decade atrocities posed by insurgents would be transformed economically by judiciously utilize the scarce resources improve upon their means of livelihood.

“I want to also sieze this opportunity to appeal and call on all those who are eligible to vote, but did not obtain their PVC to quickly go to the designated registration centres and obtain their PVCs. Because this is the only way we can prove to the government that we are determine to choose our good leaders come 2023 general elections.” Zulum stated.

In his welcome remark, the Executive Chairman Hon Dr Yaumi, expressed delight with the supports and mentorship recieved from Governor Zulum in the last 18 months that made it easier for him and his management staff to execute such projects which would have direct impact on the lives of his people who are mostly victims of insurgents.

“Today, the council under my leadership has executed numerous projects, among which include; the Ultramodern Market in Magumeri, 10 numbers of shopping complex each in Magumeri and Gajigana town.

“Also we have the provision of completw furniture for the secretariats and a New APC party secretariats fully furnished.

“We have also provided two hybrid boreholes and furnished Government lodge of the council.

“I am very much delighted and acknowledged the support and encouragement of his Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum towards achieving all these remarkable projects.

Also in his remark, the federal lawmaker, Hon Zannah who hail from Magumeri commended the efforts put in place by Governor Zulum, especially in the restoration of peace across the state which has made it easier for political office holders to execute Constituency Projects earlier promised to the electorates.

In a related development, Zulum had before reaching Magumeri, commissioned separate township roads and drainage networks executed under direct labour by Borno Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) located in Zannari-London Ciki and Gomari Airport wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local Government area.

The Governor also sworn in the newly appointed 19 Commissioners and a Permanent Secretary, Habid Abadam with a strong directive for them to redouble their efforts in the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement process of the State Government.

He also enjoied them to be transparent and carry everybody along in their respective ministry to ensure meaningful development across all sectors in the state.

On the entourage of the governor are the State APC party Chairman, Hon Ali Dalori, Speaker of Borno state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan and other top government functionaries.