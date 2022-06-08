.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Taiwo Akerele has been appointed by the NGCARES project, a world bank assisted project in Nigeria as its Technical Adviser to the National project coordinator.

According to Suleiman Odapu, in a WhatsApp statement to heads of Departments and State Coordinators, Akerele’s appointment became very imperative against the backdrop that he would bring on board, experience in Project Management having supervised and served as Adviser for World Bank Assisted Projects: Edo state Rural Access and Agric Mobility Program (RAMP), Nigerian For Women Programme, SEEFOR, NEWMAP and the Edo State Social Investment Programme.

The statement further said, “Distinguished members of the group should welcome this cerebral Researcher, whose vision for Nigeria is inclusive and total development into the NG-CARES family.”

Recall that the New Technical Adviser who was born on the 30th of March 1976 and hails from Igarra, Akoko- Edo Local Government Area of Edo state. had served as the Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor from 2016 to 2020. He is also the Executive Director, Policy House (Incentive Based programme) Abuja.

Akerele who was also the Project Coordinator, Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR), Development Policy Operations (DPO) programmes, had his private sector experience with Afri Bank, UBA, Fidelity Bank, Lagos Business School, Center for Applied Economics; Center for Values in Leadership (CVL)

He is an Alumnus of University Benin, with masters from the University of Ibadan, just as he is currently a PhD student of Political Economy at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, happily married and blessed with children.