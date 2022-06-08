.

Hails his Emergence as the Party’s Presidential Candidate

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has said that with the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as the party’s Presidential candidate, the party is sure of victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

Omo- Agege who is the standard bearer of APC in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, hailed the former Lagos State Governor as the winner of Tuesday’ s Presidential primary of the APC to be its candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, just as he showered glowing tributes on APC Northern Governors for setting the pace by zoning the Presidency to the South.

In a statement yesterday by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy,

Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Ima Niboro, the Deputy President of the Senate

particularly lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing APC for giving all aspirants a level-playing field.

While calling on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, Omo-Agege who stressed the need for all presidential aspirants to join hands with the APC Presidential candidate and the party in ensuring victory, said, “Not everyone gave APC a chance to conduct a free, fair, credible presidential primary. With the undercurrents in the buildup, some had predicted that our great party would go into extinction after this Convention.

“But with the transparent process that saw the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as our party standard bearer, I am confident more than ever before that this is the beginning of even greater tidings for our party.

“We proved our critics wrong. We have shown that with unity of purpose, the sky is our starting point ‘

Omo- Agege called on Nigerians to support Tinubu and other APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming polls.