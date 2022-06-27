By Emmanuel Okogba

Novak Djokovic made light work of South Korean, Kwon Soon-woo in their first round Wimbledon meeting on Monday, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book a second round spot.

The Serbian while at it also became the first player, male or female, to win eighty (80) singles matches at every Grand Slam.

Djokovic’s centre court victory is a good start for the defending champion who has lost his titles from two other Majors to Rafael Nadal this year. He is in pursuit of a seventh title at Wimbledon.

Soon-woo, 24, will hope for a better performance the next time he competes at Wimbledon to improve on his second round finish at the 2021 edition. He currently ranks 81.

The quest for title number seven is off to a successful start for @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/CC92zySTbX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022