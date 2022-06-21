AWKA—The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor has advised Nigerians irrespective of state of origin or religion to look inwards and consider the future of the country before casting their votes for the new President of Nigeria.

He said that from his knowledge of Mr. Peter Obi, his integrity, prudence, humility, and what he did in Anambra State in all sectors, that he was confident Obi was the type of person Nigeria needed at this critical time of her development.

The bishop was speaking on Sunday during his sermon at mass to commemorate the World Sickle Cell day at the Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu. He took the opportunity to call on every adult who has not registered to do so and get his PVC as part of citizens’ civic duties.

Speaking on the feast of the day, the “Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ,” the Cleric reminded Catholics about the fruits of the communion in their lives and urged them to remain close to Christ in the Eucharist, for their spiritual health and abundance of divine grace.

On Sickle Cell , the Cleric who explained what it is, called on those desirous of getting married to check their genotype status and avoid having children that will suffer the consequences of their negligence.

Speaking during the event, the Coordinator of Association of Persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, APLSCD, Mrs Aisha Maureen Edwards thanked everybody that honoured the event. She thanked Bishop Ezeokafor for remaining a true father to them and thanked all those who have been of assistance to the association.

Aisha particularly thanked former Governor Peter Obi for his paternal care and concern. In her words: “with presently 16 sickle cell children living and educating comfortably in the dormitory named after HE., Peter Obi because of his benevolence in ensuring that the orphans are well accommodated.” She revealed how the last support of 2 Million Naira they received from Mr. Peter Obi helped them to renew their accommodation.

She also thanked the Awka Catholic Diocese, Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, Aguata Anglican Diocese, Diocese on the Niger, Nnewi Teaching Hospital, Agulu People’s Union; Prof. Chinyere Okunna; Fr Cosmas Ebebe, Fr. Joel Okechukwu, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Sir. Emmanuel Ibeneme among others for their continued support.