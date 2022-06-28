Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has shut at least 137 eateries and buildings across the state over violation of the state building law.

General Manager of the Authority, Kehinde Osinaike, who disclosed on Monday, explained that most of the sealed structures were found to have been converted by owners for commercial use without the necessary Permit and Approval by relevant authorities.

The sealed structures were said to have been sealed by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) through its officials of its Monitoring and Compliance Unit.

Six district offices of the agency where the contravened buildings are include: Alimosho, Mosan Okunola, Egbe- Idimu, Ikotun-Igando, Agbado Oke-Odo and Ayobo-Ipaja.

According to Osinaike, 12 property were sealed within the Alimosho District of LASPPPA while at Mosan Okunola 22 building’ were sealed.

“The affected structures were sealed because they contravened the State Physical Planning Regulations and that they were mostly residential buildings converted for commercial use without the necessary Permit and Approval.

“Other sealed properties, included: Industrial, Institutional and Commercial buildings under construction that had no planning permits or approval and the erected structures did not conform to physical planning regulations.

“In Egbe-Idimu, 29 properties were affected with another 32 sealed at Ikotun Igando.

“Also, in Ayobo-Ipaja and Agbado Oke-Odo, 25 and 17 buildings were sealed respectively. Some properties were also sealed within the six district offices”, he said.

Osinaike, therefore, urged all property owners and developers in Lagos State to employ the services of professionals in the built sector like Engineers, Builders, Architecture and Town Planners before embarking on construction of any building henceforth.