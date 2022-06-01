By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Kaduna State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairmen of Chikun Local Government Area LGA, and Giwa LGA, Mr Salasi Musa, and Mr Abubakar Lawal, respectively, over alleged misappropriation of funds.



The Assembly members took the decision yesterday during their sitting following a motion by the member representing Zaria Kewaye Constituency, Ahmed Chokali.



According to him, the House could no longer watch while the council chairmen continue to flout the state’s local government guidelines.



Chokali moved the motion that the house conducts an investigation into the matter, saying “I stand here to move the motion that this house should conduct an investigation under Section 128 of the constitution to investigate the affairs of the two local government areas.”



He also urged the house to suspend the two chairmen to conduct a smooth and proper investigation.



Chokali said the chairmen should hand over the affairs of the local government councils to their deputies.



The sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, subsequently suspended the two chairmen.



The House directed the House Committee on Local Government to carry out the investigation and make a report later.