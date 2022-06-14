By Prince Okafor

THE Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has assured Host Communities of total compensation on environment damaged by oil spills. The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, who gave the assurance at the Olú of Warri maiden edition of the Iwereland Petroleum Host Communities Summit at Ajamimogha – Warri, Delta State, added that defaulters would be santioned.

In his presentation – The Implementation of the Host Communities’ Development Trusts In Oil-Producing Itsekiri Communities under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 – he said: “We are witnessing for the first time a concerted, deliberate, and focused effort by a highly revered monarch to create awareness and provide critical information that will empower Nigerian citizens within the host communities with the knowledge required to access the robust benefits provided by the Federal Government under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

“The Commission has concluded arrangements to ensure that the regulations guiding the implementation of the host community development fund under the PIA 2021 come into effect before the end of June 2022. The development will signal the commencement of seamless implementation of the host community development fund for the benefit of oil producing communities.”

Accordingly, the Commission, empowered by the PIA, has steered our focus towards working with the host communities and other stakeholders to ensure business investments in the oil and gas sector are adequately protected while ensuring the safety and sustainability of the environment.