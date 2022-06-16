By Gabriel Olawale

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) has vowed to work against any party that presents a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Its National President Bishop Wale Oke threatened that Pentecostal Christians will vote massively against such party in 2023.

Speaking after the National Executive Council(NEC) meeting in Lagos, Oke said PFN is against Muslim-Muslim ticket because ” it is against the principles of fairness, balance, equity and justice.”

According to him: “Muslim-Muslim ticket means over 54 percent of the population will be marginalised and shut out. If the party doesn’t listen to us, then they will meet up at the polls.”

He informed pentecostal churches across the nation have picked Sunday June 26 as PVC day to mobilise members to register for their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs).

He said members will be asked to show their PVCs in all churches to gain access and partake in Holy Communion.

According to him, the idea is to mobilise those who don’t have PVCs to register towards delivering “block Christian votes against any party that presents the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

He said Pentecostal Christians will also intercede for Nigeria on June 26 because ” prayer remains our biggest weapon for God to rescue the nation.”

Oke stated PFN leaders will meet after June 26 to take a definite position on how Christians should vote in 2023.

He however stated the body will engage all the political parties with a view to hearing their programmes and manifestos for possible support ahead of 2023.