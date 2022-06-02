As Move2earn applications embarked on a journey to create a token economy that rewards users for living healthier lives, it became clear that the only way to make this idea work while staying true to its core principles was with blockchain.

To determine how Move2earn could turn its vision into a reality, they set out to develop a token economy that incentivizes people across the globe to live healthier lifestyles and allows the community to participate in a sustainable future.

While they are targeting fitness enthusiasts and crypto fanatics to adopt their NFTpowered platform, the company is confident that this new token economy holds the power to replace traditional loyalty programs and form a new standard for rewarding healthy living.

Inspired by the success of Tamagotchi and Pokemon Go, the Walken app’s user interface and experience incentivize users to live healthier lifestyles by rewarding them for “walking” or exercising. The app gamifies movement, and the NFT characters created through this movement can be used in a game that allows users to battle others and gain experience points. With direct integration with DeFi, this Dapp platform also provides access to other platforms and benefits.

The Walken app is the first of its kind to be integrated with DeFi and is an innovative way to introduce crypto to a larger audience. The fact that the NFTs created by users, who walk to earn the WLKN tokens, can be traded on a marketplace is also a unique a Through the creation of characters through user movement, Walken is set to establish its crypto universe, with thousands of unique NFTs generated by users’ physical activity.

Walken has dominated the fitness space by providing a comprehensive mobile platform that revolves around a gamified ecosystem. With more than $50 Million in App Store downloads, the app has already created a large and loyal user base. Leveraging this existing user base, Walken can also incentivize its users to bring in new users.

MMORPG’s success stimulated the idea of developing a battle algorithm that can match players at random, but in an organized way where your ability to win will grow with an increase in the capabilities of a user’s CAThlete and level in the game. In addition, the number of tokens a user can be based on the level that CAThlete has. As one’s CAThlete progresses, one can collect more tokens than before.

This inspiring idea holds power to revolutionize the crypto world by empowering users to live healthier lifestyles and share in the benefits of a token economy. While most people are aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle but are struggling to achieve it, Walken provides them with an affordable way to make healthier choices that can have a meaningful impact on their lives.