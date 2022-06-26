The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated the Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, who clocks 55 today.

In a birthday message for Tinubu made available to newsmen today, Ogunsan spared no soft words in extolling the virtues of the oil magnate and philanthropist.

He said: “Today, on the occasion of your birthday, I join the rest of family, friends and well-wishers to congratulate you on this great milestone signalling the day you were graciously gifted to humanity by the Almighty God.

“My big brother and friend, we have so much to be thankful for, seeing how far God has taken you, and how he has kept you to witness your 55th birthday.

“Through your generosity, you have touched many lives around you and even ones far from you, through your lion-hearted personality. Many won’t even know how humanitarian you are because you try to keep it as clandestine as possible. Your personality is that of a caring, generous and cerebral professional who has paid his dues in the business world.

“The way you have managed the affairs of Oando PLC to a multinational standard today can only be through your professional acumen laced with dexterity, determination and decency. With Oando, it is obvious that you have smartly navigated the deep sea of competition to place the company on the world map of excellence and international recognition.

“Perhaps one other thing I admire about you and try to emulate is your interest in entrepreneurship, human capital development and youth empowerment. I can boldly say that technocrats cum entrepreneurs like you are rare. Keep being you, sir.

Meanwhile, let me seize this opportunity to wish you a happy birthday full of God’s blessings and all your heart desires granted to you by God. On behalf of my entire family, please accept my best regards.”