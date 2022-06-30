Nigerian music superstar, Fireboy DML on Wednesday night broke down in tears after performing his hit song “Peru” with Ed Sheeran at the Wembley Stadium, London.

The Wembley Stadium has about 90,000 capacity, and will have Ed Sheeran perform for five nights from 24 June to 1 July.

Recall that Fireboy released ‘Peru’ in July 2021 and later on had a remix of the song with American singer, Ed Sheeran in 2022.

Fireboy in a viral video, was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears as his team members calmed him down at the backstage.

Fireboy got emotional after becoming the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/qJyadjOzs0 — Cazorla Harbey #Citizen (@CazorlaHarbey) June 29, 2022

Video of the performance