By David Royal

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has distanced himself from any personal involvement in the road crash involving his aide which led to the death of a bike rider.

Ogun State Police Command Tuesday, confirmed that one of the aides of the popular ‘Zazoo crooner’ hit a motorcyclist at Iyana Ilogbo area of the State.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incidence in a telephone chat with Vanguard, said the driver was with the singer’s Range Rover jeep.

It was gathered that the driver of the car, who is one of Portable’s associates, was running errands when the sad event happened.

Speaking on the incident, Portable’s manager, Theresa, said the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.

However, reacting to this, portable in a video distanced himself, saying ” No be me use my motor kill person oh, thank God o, every disappointment is a blessing”

He, however, stated that he went to the hospital to help, but the victim died.

Many Nigerians have condemned the alleged recklessness of the singer and his crew, as some called on the management to caution him.

see reactions below:

@iam_adedapo13 “Imagine whoever that died we will help the family, what odasity, what is our society turning into, the value of human life is like nothing to us. I do not blame you, I blame the media interviewing him”

@payday.sure ” Bad omen, when your car k!ills another struggling man on your celebration day.”

@lanrepeller “Portable need to leave trenches ajeh because haters plenty for him Well thank Allah no be him drive the car alhamdulilahi for that 🤲🏻”

@obaksolo Abeg make them allow Portable enjoy his day. They should allow the Police do there work. RIP to the late one🙏

“I HOPE WITH THE LITTLE GOD HAVE BLESSED HOM WITH, HE SHOULD MOVE OUT OF THAT TRENCHES ZONE📌”

@lanrepeller “No be Dj chicken hand work Watin go happen go happen 👏👏na the man wey them jam na him asarailu dey follow up and down 😂 RIP “

@wfokanlawon “It’s d wedding ring for me 😮😂Zaazu it’s taking 4EVA Woottowooto oko zainabu ❤️❤️❤️”