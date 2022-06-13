Spokesperson of National Consultative Forum, Yinusa Tanko on Monday disclosed that there is an ongoing plan to merge the interests of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and that of his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tanko, who made the disclosure in an interview on Arise TV, opined that the arrangement will help strengthen the national spread of both candidates and position them to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Asked to confirm if there were plans to bring together Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Tanko noted that both parties are working seriously towards a merger.

Something might be cooking. There might be a merger between Peter Obi’s LP and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s NNPP.



Discussions still on going, as both aspirants met last night. Looking good for us! pic.twitter.com/cRv6vRwcwK — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) June 13, 2022

According to Tanko, merging the two parties was an idea they have already seen on ground, and they felt that the Obi, who is very much grounded in the Southern part of the country needs to work together with other people who are NCF Spokespersonvery grounded in the Northern part of Nigeria.