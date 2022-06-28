By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has blamed the controversies trailing the certificate and educational qualifications of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the inefficiency of the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

There have been controversies that the APC presidential candidate had left out details of his primary and secondary schools in the CF 01 INEC form he filled for the 2023 elections.

Uzodimma said there would have been no controversy on the certificates of Tinubu if the Commission had a functional server.

The governor, who spoke to journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, however, expressed optimism that the issues around Tinubu’s certificate would be resolved.

He said, “All the things so mentioned are entire party challenges that will be resolved. But for my presidential candidate, the issue of certificates shouldn’t even arise.

“In 1999, he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos. In 2003, he contested election for a second term and became governor of Lagos.

“He ran and won as a Senator in the country. Were records keeping efficient, and INEC server functional, he (Tinubu) wouldn’t need to do fresh submission (of documents).

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before time he will submit whatever is required of him.

“What do you mean by difficulty? Who told you? The deadline is not yet here until the period of submission is over and we are not able to put a running mate; that is the only way you can ask this kind of question.

“I appreciate your concern, but be rest assured that we will fill a complete ticket for the presidential contest,” he added.

While speaking on the wave of senators leaving the ruling party, Uzodimma said, “Did some leave the party or are leaving the party?

“Until they leave… but for those few who left, of course, there are some others who left other parties and joined the APC. So, one cancels the other.”

