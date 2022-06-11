.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The winner of Y2022 Laud Award for Best Lecturer of the year in Nigeria Private Universities, Dr. Seun Ebiesuwa of Babcock University has urged young Nigerians to unleash their academic potentials by using their hands noting that their hands are the instruments God would use to unlock their hidden treasures in their academics.

Dr. Ebiesuwa while addressing a cross section of secondary school students said it is imperative that students discover themselves first, noting that this is the process of understanding more about oneself in order to be fulfilled.

“This quest requires an honest introspection which will reveal the true academic trajectory of the person.”

Ebiesuwa while speaking at the annual Babcock University Youth empowerment with the theme’ ‘You can be what you want to be’ listed some factors that can engender a good academic trajectory, which are heredity (Good IQ), focus and determination, hard work, right guidance and being consistence.

He emphasized that a good academic trajectory does not guarantee a great future but only God Almighty can guarantee the unlocking of a man’s academic potentials by citing some Bible verses. He encouraged the students to desire a divine encounter with God and seek Him with all their heart stressing that only a divine encounter with God can unleash anyone’s capabilities which the famous King Solomon in the Bible is an example of such.

‘Nigeria is waiting for you as leaders that can make things happen and change the narrative for greater development, not for one but for all’ he urged. The event, which had over one thousands students from both the private and public secondary schools was organized by Babcock University as part of the University’s aspiration to build leaders of thought with good character for the betterment of the society.