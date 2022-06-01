US `adding fuel to fire’ by supplying Ukraine with rockets – Russia

Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of ‘adding fuel to fire’ by supplying advanced rockets to Ukraine and said it did not trust Kyiv not to fire them into Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that `we believe that the U.S. is deliberately pouring oil on the fire. The U.S. is obviously holding the line that it will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

This was a part of a 700 million dollars’ weapons package expected to be unveiled soon.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria