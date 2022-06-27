.

The Odesa region of southern Ukraine has been hit by a missile strike that caused six casualties including a child, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said on Monday.

The command said a missile was fired from a Russian-type Tu-22 strategic bomber.

It was not clear whether the authorities were reporting injuries or deaths.

“The strike in a residential area of civilian settlement destroyed several residential and farm buildings over around 500 square metres,’’ the command said.

Firefighters are still battling the flames.

Ukraine reported an increase in Russian missile attacks across the country over the weekend, with a number of regions hit far behind the front line from the western Ukrainian region of Lviv to Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Kyiv.

In the south of the country, Mykolaiv and Odesa were among the areas hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address a G7 gathering of world leaders via video link later.