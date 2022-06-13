Ukraine war to plunge millions into food insecurity

Anti-tank barriers sit among wheat fields in southern Ukraine

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has spoken to the UN’s human rights council in Geneva about the “havoc and destruction” caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and the consequential risks of plunging millions into poverty across the globe.

“Since we last gathered the war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives of many…. the horrors inflicted on the civilian population will leave their indelible mark, including on generations to come,” she said, at the gathering on Monday.

Read Also

“Its social, economic and political ramifications ripple across the region and globally – with no end in sight,” she continued, adding that the “global food, fuel and finance crisis now risks plunging millions into food insecurity and poverty”.

According to the World Food Programme, the number of people living with severe food insecurity is expected to grow “from 276 million at the start of 2022, to 323 million in the course of the year” – with the poorest in society likely to suffer the most, Ms Bachelet concluded.(BBC)

Vanguard News