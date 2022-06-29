By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, on Wednesday said the UK Government will this year, 2022 spend £6.2 million on Health, Education and Core Governance through the Mutual Accountability Framework in Kano State.

The FCDO Development Director, Dr. Chris Pycroft stated this during the 2nd Mutual Accountability Framework Strategic Dialogue meeting between Kano State Government and the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO held at Government House, Kano.

Dr. Pycroft also explained that the Mutual Accountability Framework and Strategic Dialogue are a clear statement of the United Kingdom’s commitment and support to the government and people of Kano State.

According to him good progress has been made in mutual accountability framework because in 2021 FCDO committed five point five million pounds in support of Kano development ambitions.

On his part while declaring the occasion open, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the aim of the meeting is to review the commitment of the 1st Kano Mutual Accountability Framework which was signed last year to ascertain the journey so far with regard to implementation of the key activities.

“The Kano Mutual Accountability Framework sets out the reform initiatives the Kano State Government introduced and the support FCDO will provide to drive overall growth and development of Kano State.

“The revised Kano Mutual Accountability Framework will continue to monitor concrete reforms that will support good governance,improvement in economic recovery,investment and also reduce poverty through human capital development particularly on health,education and social protection,” the Governor said.

He further assured the UK-FCDO and other development partners that Kano State Government is fully committed towards the success of the Kano Mutual Accountability Framework.

During the occasion, the Governor launched State policy documents on Development Plan, Social Protection, Food and Nutrition and Multi Sectoral Plan of Action.

He also alongside the FCDO Director signed the Kano Mutual Accountability Framework Document.

In attendance during the event were Commissioners, Chairman Technical Committee on Kano Mutual Accountability Framework, Alh. Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi, Representatives of Traditional Institutions, Permanent Secretaries, Development Partners and Civil Society Organisations.