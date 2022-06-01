By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has begun the development of course contents and outlines for smart schools in the country.

Smart schools are different from traditional schools. They are schools where advanced equipment and technology are used to deliver the educational process.

Head, Public Relations Unit of UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the “Commission has assembled a team of experts in Kano for a 5-day workshop for the development of course outlines and course contents for the training of education managers, teachers, technical support personnel and other stakeholders for the smart schools and e-learning programmes in basic education in Nigeria.”

The experts at the workshop,he explained, would identify courses required for stakeholders of e-learning and smart school projects.

“They would also develop course outline and course contents for e-learning and smart schools projects as well as modalities for the delivery of the training courses on e-learning and smart schools projects,”he added.

He recalled that the Commission is building six smart schools in the six geo-political zones at a cost of about N3.6 billion as part of the initiative to encourage e-learning in the country.

“UBEC will also build one of such schools in the 36 states of the federation with each estimated to cost about N350 million. The schools will have the capacity to accommodate a large number of students and ICT infrastructure,” he said.

Apeh noted that the training was very essential as it is intended to empower the teachers with skills that enable them to develop their own content and as well deliver such content.

The statement said the “Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi in his speech delivered at the workshop said: “The recent challenges in the basic education sub-sector occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for new learning and teaching models that offer learners and teachers flexible learning opportunities that seek to ensure unfettered access to quality education.”

“In order for these two projects to successfully take off, there is the need for the Commission to develop the capacity of relevant stakeholders that will ultimately manage these schools in particular and the Basic Education sub-sector in general.