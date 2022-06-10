By Fortune Eromosele

The U.S Commision for International Relegious Freedom (USCIRF) on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Dunamis Church Glory Dome in Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Commissioner, Mr Frederick Davie, accompanied by Mr Zachary Udin, Researcher, Ms. Madeline Velturo, Policy Analyst, and Mr Daniel Rhema, Political Officer.

They were greatly awed and inspired by the mighty works and wonders of God at the Glory Dome as they took a tour of the entire facility – right from the office complex, the church auditorium, the Rose of Sharon Parks and Gardens, all the way to the Destiny Christian Academy.

Indeed, the acts of God transcend racial, ethnic or national boundaries. They were accompanied on the glory dome tour by Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche.