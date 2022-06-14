By Biodun Busari

Nigerian Twitter users have criticised Bashir Ahmad, a former Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari for bragging that 97% of the All Progressives Congress, APC, voters are offline.

There has been a debate on social media that majority of youths supporting the likes of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi are merely Twitter users who do not go to polls to cast votes.

Ahmad rode on this Twitter conversation to claim that, “More than 97% of APC voters are offline” which made him to get backlash on Blue Bird app on Monday.

One of the tweeps, BardnBuff @lamEkene_ that reacted said, “Yesterday when Bashir started ranting about Peter Obi, we found out later LP and NNPP were in talks for a possible in merger.

“Today, he tweeted that 97% of APC voters are offline, next we saw a bill to regulate social media. These people are too deliberate to be ignored.”

Another tweep Zangles @zangles said, “So what you’re saying is 97% of APC voters are in abject poverty. We will bring them out of that poverty with Peter obi’s government.”

In his reaction, Peter Obi’s Black Native @EarlShaddai tweeted, “You should be ashamed of yourself. More than 97% of APC voters are offline in 2022 when the world has almost gone completely digital and you’re proud of it. Those northern almajiri voters should be in school so their future will not be decided by people like you.”

