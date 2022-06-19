There was massive jubilation in the camp of governor-elect, Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Sunday as political associates, supporters and friends have been thronging his home to congratulate him on his victory in the Ekiti governorship election.
Videos and photos exclusively captured by Vanguard show how a trumpet and drum band led some of the elated well-wishers in a music-filled victory dance to Oyebanji’s residence.
Among top politicians cited in the video include, Gov Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Gov. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo.
A photo also revealed the moment Fayemi handed over the election result and declaration sheet to his successor, Oyebanji.