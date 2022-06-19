Oyebanji’s supporters jubilating on the street. Photo: Akeem Salau

There was massive jubilation in the camp of governor-elect, Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Sunday as political associates, supporters and friends have been thronging his home to congratulate him on his victory in the Ekiti governorship election.

Videos and photos exclusively captured by Vanguard show how a trumpet and drum band led some of the elated well-wishers in a music-filled victory dance to Oyebanji’s residence.

Among top politicians cited in the video include, Gov Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Gov. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

A photo also revealed the moment Fayemi handed over the election result and declaration sheet to his successor, Oyebanji.

The Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji flanked on the left by APC, National Woman Leader, Gov Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Gov Kayode Fayemi and on the right by his Wife,Mrs Oyebanji and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.