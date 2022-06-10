Naira Marley

The Head of the Cybercrime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Whyte Dein, on Thursday, told the Federal High Court in Lagos that his team was able to link controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, to a credit card fraud.

Dein, who is also a Chief Detective Officer with the EFCC, was testifying in the ongoing trial of Naira Marley over allegations of alleged cybercrime offences.

The musician is standing trial on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

According to the EFCC, Naira Marley committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.