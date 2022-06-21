Train attack victims vomiting blood, bitten by snakes — Mediator

The ill-fated train

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

The remaining kidnap victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack by terrorists on March 28 are reportedly very sick and may die soon if government fails to act very fast.

The alarm was raised by Malam Tukur Mamu, the lead negotiator that mediated and successfully secured the release of 11 of the victims from terrorists recently.

He added that they were vomiting blood and that snakes were attacking them.

Mamu said the remaining victims in captivity may die in weeks due to constant snake bites and other life-threatening illnesses.

Mamu, who called on the government to act fast in rescuing the victims, said: “Most of the remaining victims may hardly survive the next few weeks due to their deteriorating health condition and the inhuman condition they are subjected to in the forest.”

He, however, threatened that “with the window of mediation I succeeded in opening and for building limited confidence between the government and the abductors, coupled with the success of securing the release of the 11 victims, I have done my part and I will no longer be part of any engagement regarding this issue for personal reasons.”

Mamu, who is the media consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, noted that the remaining passengers in captivity were not beaten nor molested by the terrorists, adding: “Efforts to rescue them must be treated as a national emergency if the government wants most of them to come back alive.

“I am alerting the leadership of the country, particularly the security agencies and concerned Nigerians that something very urgent must be done to save the lives of the remaining suffering victims.

“This is no time to politicise the issues. The lives of very promising, innocent Nigerians are involved in this. Their health condition is deteriorating by the day.

“Even animals without proper care will hardly survive in the environment they are forced to live in for nearly three months now. I believe the government is aware and has taken note of the testimony of the 11 victims that were secured.

“It makes me sad when an issue like this is not treated with the seriousness and speed it requires.

“Government must activate all avenues of diplomacy. It must be top of its priority now. We must not be distracted by prioritising 2023 as I am sadly seeing now, while there are visible and glaring threats of losing the remaining victims.

Some are vomiting blood

“In addition to lack of diagnosis and treatment, coupled with poor nutrition, poor sanitary condition and how they are exposed to unbearable forest life, most of the innocent hostages have lately developed series of life-threatening complications with some vomiting even blood.”

“The condition of those with already underlining illnesses is fast deteriorating. The Federal Government should act fast before it is too late.

“I feel frustrated and I feel the pain whenever I give updates and publicity to this lingering issue. The purpose is not meant in any way to embarrass the government or to create a panic situation among the loved ones of the victims, but for all those concerned to be alerted about the real development, about the real situation on ground for urgent collective efforts.

Snake bites

“Apart from illnesses threatening the lives of many hostages, snake bites that affect so many of them have been consistent lately.

“I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of snake bites as they appear frequently at night. They only depend on the local solution to treat it.

“If we can tolerate corrupt officials that are stealing billions every day as a result of which poverty and insecurity increase, for me it is not out of place to use negligible part of such stolen resources to secure the release of such victims whenever the need arises.

“And if for any reason the government did not act promptly, since it has been alerted, they must be prepared to take full responsibility.”

