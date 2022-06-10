…as Pedro promises to mobilize support for his former boss

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN), All Progressives Congress, APC chapter, Thursday, said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling party has sent jitters to camp of the opposition party.

National chairman of the Forum and former deputy governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen in a press conference alongside his colleagues in Abuja said that the opposition party has realised the irreversible error they committed in choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation.

On the sidelines of the press conference also came a promise from former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro who served with Tinubu to commit his personal resources and mobilize for his former boss.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, imasuen also congratulated Tinubu on his election, assuring him of massive of the former deputy governors.

He said: “It is with necessary pleasure that I, on behalf of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wish to congratulate our great party on the successful conclusion of the 2022 Special National Convention.

“The Forum also congratulates the Presidential Candidate of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who proved his mettle at the just concluded party’s primary to emerge comfortably victorious. We must salute the heroic spirit, vigour and tenacity of the national leader which confirmed the belief in the power of the people.

“No doubt, the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag-bearer of our party for the 2023 presidential election has sent jitters to the camp of the opposition party and they have realised the irreversible error committed to choosing a presidential candidate against the mood of the nation. With the emergency of Tinubu, even the major opposition party already has a premonition of defeat.”

Imasuen assured Nigerians of a new Nigeria with Tinubu.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the ruling party is not just a good omen for the APC but an indication of renewed hope for every Nigerian. Our leader, Asiwaju with his rich credentials and democratic values represents the resolve of diverse opinion moulders on the best ways to move Nigeria forward, therefore remains the rallying point for all Nigerians, old and young, high class, middle class and even those at ebb.

“To this end, the Forum is confident that the APC with Asiwaju Tinubu as her new face will galvanise support from every part of the country. Asiwaju with his reach can fairly be adjudged as the bridge-builder and link pin connecting all the groups in Nigeria, from south to north, east to south.

“The forum, in the realisation of the good fortune that awaits Nigeria with the Tinubu presidency, has resolved to deploy its rich political resources and put all machinery in place to ensure victory for our party come 2023. We hereby, once again pledge our continued, unalloyed and unflinching support to the Tinubu 2023 project”, he said.

He also appealed to other co-contestants of the APC presidential ticket to rally round Tinubu.

Imasuen also urged Tinubu to consider democratic ethos when chosing his running mate.

He however was not categorical when asked to speak on Muslim-Muslim ticket which is being speculated about.

“FFDGN-APC, however, appealed to our presidential candidate,Tinubu and the leaders and stakeholders of the party to consider first, core democratic ethos in arriving at a sensitive decision of a running mate for the APC ticket. We believe that Tinubu is comfortably competent enough to manage the complexities of Nigeria without rancour and de-emphasize primordial sentiments on the basis of religion or tribe by putting Nigeria first.

“Why are we crying fire when there is no smoke. One thing I will tell you without any hesitation whatsoever, is that the man we have chosen, when you choose a leader you choose him to represent the people.

“Himself and the party leadership you can be rest assured that they will bring the best Vice Presidential Candidate that will best serve the interests of Nigerians, so just be patient.

“I can’t tell you where he’s going because I’m not the Candidate and I’m not the national party chairman”.

Also speaking, the former governor of Lagos State, Pedro promised to galvanize support for Tinubu.

“Having worked with Asiwaju for so many years, haven been part of his campaign for his primary election, I can say that he expressed his appreciation to all Nigerians and in particular members of APC who have made it possible for him to emerge as candidate of the party for this election.

“And I must say that this forum of former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, APC Chapter, is formidable politically. We have presence in all the 36 States and FCT. There is no state in Nigeria that has not produced a deputy Governor as a member of this forum, and we have chosen on our own to mobilize resources towards the eventual success of our candidate and flag bearer, Asiwaju. We are going to work very hard to put our own personal resources and make sure that we deliver our own bit. We are going to deliver Bola Tinubu”, he said.