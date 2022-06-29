By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva wants his Brazilian teammate, Neymar to join him at Stamford Bridge.

Neymar’s whose future is still being debated has only played club football in his native country, Brazil, Spain and now France. A move to the Premier League will be a new challenge for the most expensive footballer, yet.

Silva who was teammate with Neymar at PSG before he came to England has won the Champions League that has eluded the French champions even with the array of stars the club parades.

“He [Neymar] has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it will be for the best.

“He needs no comments. So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition.” Silva told JC via Sport Witness

Silva has extended his stay at Chelsea and will remain with the Blues for another year after his one year contract expired.