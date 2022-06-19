By Nwafor Sunday

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended the people of Ekiti state for electing him.

Biodun in his post on Twitter said: ‘Thank You, Ekiti Kete’.

Recall that the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared him winner of Saturday’s election.

Oyebanji polled 187,057 to defeat candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Segun Oni, who scored 82,211, while candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Bisi Kolawole scored 67,457.