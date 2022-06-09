By Biodun Busari

The attack on four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, where no fewer than 35 people were killed on Sunday was the second time the marauders would embarked on air raids.

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union’s spokesperson, Luka Binniyat told Vanguard while reacting to the grave incident on Thursday.

The affected communities attacked by the assailants where houses were also burnt included Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori.

SOKAPU said bandits had flown a helicopter to attack Kagoro town in Kaura local government area near Kafanchan in February this year where a little boy was shot in the arm. He, however, said the boy survived.

He stated that the Nigeria Airforce was informed but did not take any cogent measure to address or probe the incident.

Vanguard had earlier reported through a statement that, “This enabled the attackers to burn down the whole village. The covering fire of the helicopter also enabled the attackers to escape unhurt. As a result of the attack, 25 persons, mostly men were killed. 16 men, 5 women, and 4 children were killed.”

The killing on Sunday was the second time that a helicopter would appear to start shooting the villagers unchallenged.

While reacting to the incident on Thursday, Binniyat said: “These communities are deserted places because the bandits are always lurking around. This is not the first time the helicopter is sighted. All over Southern Kaduna since 2016 this helicopter had been sighted.

“And in February this year (2022) when Kagoro town in Kaura local government was attacked, a helicopter, but I don’t know if it was this one flew over Kafanchan town which is just 5 kilometeres away from the scene of that attack.

“And it started shooting and shot one little boy in the arm. But the boy survived it. We raised that issue. The Airforce did not say anything. We believed that if this happened in the air, the Airforce should show concern. But this one has become too grave. They came and shot at the villagers and the terrorists took advantage of it.”