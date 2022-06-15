In a move to engender bonding among its staff, Checkers Africa Limited has organised its maiden football competition named Checkers Cup.

The match which took place at Eagle Club, Surulere, Lagos, witnessed employees of the company slogging it out for the trophy which was at stake.

The match pitted the FMCG’s factory facility in Ikorodu, Lagos, against Admin branch in Mushin, Lagos.

The game’s score line ended 4-2 in favour of Team Ikorodu. By the victory Team Ikorodu clinched the coveted trophy.

The match attracted top management staff of Checkers Custard including Karan Checker, the Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, who played an active and energetic role all through the event.

In his speech, the CEO, Mr. Karan Checker said: “Checkers Africa Limited wishes to encourage the game of football and is also ready to sponsor any talented player to the very highest level.”