By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A legal expert and real estate mogul, Barrister Taiwo Shote has again emerged winner of the rescheduled primary election for Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu North East and Odogbolu Federal Constituency (otherwise known as Ijebu Central Federal Constituency) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election was held Monday night at the Ijebu-Ode Club, Ijebu Ode.

It would be recalled that Shote had won the primary election which was held on the 22nd of May, 2022, but was eventually voided by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the ground of erroneous exclusion of an aspirant – Mr. Wale Ogunbanjo.

However, in a re-run of the election yesterday, Shote polled 84 out of a possible 109 votes, defeating second- placed Wale Ogunbanjo who polled 24 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Emeka Nwachukwu, who declared the results, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

Reacting to the development, Shote said he won the election for the second time by the grace of God and the benevolence of the people.

He expressed gratitude to delegates, the elders, leaders and executives of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

The candidate also thanked his fellow aspirants for the spirit of sportsmanship shown and urged them to join hands with him to deliver the Federal constituency for PDP in 2023.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of my constituents, the people, the ward and local government chairmen, the delegates of our great party, the PDP. I can not thank them enough,” Shote said.