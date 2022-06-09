.

By Ozioruva, BENIN CITY

FOLLOWING yesterday’s protest by students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the state government has suspended all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

The state government took the decision at its State Executive Council meeting, yesterday.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the affected unions include ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities, NASU, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

He said: “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

Students of AAU led by the Vice President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Special Duties, Odiahi Ikhine, said they embarked on the peaceful protest to register their displeasure over the ongoing ASUU strike, which has kept students at home for months and demanded the state governor to emulate what was being done in Kogi State, where there was no union and the academic calendar goes smoothly without strikes.

“In Kogi State, there is no staff union and their academic calendar runs to favour the students. A four-year course is a four-year course. There is no strike and the students are happy. I call on the governor to borrow the Kogi example to put the National ASUU strike to an end in AAU.”