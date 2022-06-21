Strike: We’re waiting for govt’s reply to our presentation — ASUU

*I’ve reported to those who sent me — Briggs

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it was waiting for the Federal Government to respond to its presentation, so it could determine whether to call off the over four months strike its members embarked on to press home their demands.



According to the union, calling off the strike soon rests squarely on government responding to its presentation made through a committee set up by the government to negotiate with it.



Checks by Vanguard, yesterday, showed that the national leadership of ASUU had made its presentation to the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee set up to renegotiate the 2009 agreement signed by the two sides.



Speaking in a telephone chat with Vanguard, National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said his union had done its best in the circumstance.



“We have made our presentation to the committee and there is nothing more to add,” Osodeke said.



On when the feedback was expected from government, he said: “They promised to get back to us within a short time.”



Though he did not say anything about what the union’s presentation contained, it was gathered that the union could give the government more time to meet some demands that had financial implications.

I’ve reported to those who sent me— Briggs

Contacted, Briggs said his committee had met with ASUU and had done its assignment.

“We have met and ASUU have made their presentation. Some people sent me on an errand and I have to report to them. The committee is not the final authority on this matter. We are not the ones to determine what will be done,” he stated.



It would be recalled that ASUU went on a four-week warning strike on February 14 this year and had extended the strike twice, first, by eight weeks and second, by 12 weeks.



Among the issues in contention are staff welfare, payment of Earned Academic Allowance, payment of Revitalisation Fund of N200 billion yearly for at least six years to provide facilities in the universities, stoppage of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, as the payment platform in the university system among others.



However, government is blaming paucity of funds for its inability to meet some of the demands, while the union is accusing the government of not getting its priorities right.