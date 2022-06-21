The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked reports making the rounds that a $20 million investment made by a former governor of the state, Peter Obi, is now worth $100 million.

A Facebook user identified as “Lamentations of a Bishop” had shared a post attributing to the present governor of the state, Soludo that Mr. Peter Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra, while he was the governor of the state, is worth $100 million today.

Commenting on the post, Soludo who described the statement as false, questioned the poster saying, “Where did you read or hear me make such false statement?

“This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you.”

However, it was gathered that the Facebook user may have gotten his information from an interview Peter Obi granted to newsmen on August 27, 2018.

In the interview, Peter Obi said “Tomorrow they are commissioning Sagamu building – the biggest brewery in Africa. Anambra state is the single-highest shareholder in that facility. I invested in it over $20 million. It is almost worth $100 today.”