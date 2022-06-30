By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A firm, Hammakopp Consortium, a Civil Construction, Maintenance, and Fabrication firm, has said that insistence on standards and quality before undergoing any construction project is key to marking a in the industry.

In a statement, Head of Operations, Ikenna Chukwudum, said that the firm has become the preferred local construction partner of multinationals due to the deployment of a unique combination of both local and foreign professionals that deliver excellent services.

He added that a major challenge facing the construction sector is funding and payment for projects done, especially during a change in government.

Chukwudum said, ‘’The major issue is funding, payment for projects done and that is like 50 percent of the challenges faced by construction companies. If that is settled, the other challenges can be sorted.

“Hammakopp Consortium, are experts in developing projects from the pre-feasibility phase through conceptual design and FEED studies, detailed design, procurement, construction, and project management and implementation.

“Though we started small as an indigenous conglomerate actively engaged in diverse sectors of the Nigerian and international markets, yet we have grown to be highly regarded in the construction sector that we now work with Julius Berger to make the 2nd Niger Bridge a reality showing how the industry players respect our craft.

He revealed that the firm has put systems in place so that in the coming years Hammakopp will be classified amongst the multinational companies thriving in the country, adding that the the level of their investment in staff and materials has put them on that pedestal, and they are ready to make the local players proud of their innovations in the sector.

Hammakopp is a subsidiary of the Nestoil Group, incorporated in 1999 as a one-stop shop for Civil Construction, Maintenance and Fabrication, Environmental and Sewage treatment, heavy structural fabrication, inspection, and maintenance services. It has installed its own Asphalt Plant, located in its Okija Base, and has the capacity of turning out approximately 120 tons of top-grade asphalt products per hour.