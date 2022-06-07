John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said as a loyal party man who is interested in winning the 2023, he would reach a consensus with relevant stakeholders before choosing a running mate.

He said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after receiving his certificate of return from the PDP National Chairman, Iyiochia Ayu, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Adebutu said, “The issue of running mate transcends Alhaji Adebutu. I’m sure stake holders will be able to attend to that. I am sure all concerned will reach a consensus on that.

The candidate while thanking God for his victory said his team was working with other stakeholders to reconcile aggrieved members in preparation for the task ahead.

Adebutu further said, “We know the journey is still far. We still have many odds to across and we’re not perturbed by the job ahead because we are driven by needs to set our people free from the shackles of mis-governance.

“We take this as a challenge to work harder and we’re particularly grateful that our people and the party for the platform. PDP has given us this opportunity to go forward and rescue our state.

“It is now a duty for all concerned to go forward and do reconciliation and I can assure you that we have already embarked on that duty.

“We will continue to reach out to those that feel that they have a grouse. Am sure that with time, we shall have total reconciliation and we shall even extend hands of fellowship beyond the party and make it an intra party thing.

“Because we can even see fellow brothers from other parties trying to join our party now and am sure that after their convention, we shall be welcoming them.“

He noted that the primary that gave him the ticket was transparent and was conducted in line with laid down rules and regulations concerning the conduct of primaries as such, he was confident that loyal party members will soon join the winning team .